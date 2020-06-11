Service volume of online diagnosis and treatment grows 17 times year on year

The service volume of online diagnosis and treatment in hospitals under the National Health Commission has increased by 17 times compared to the same period last year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to recent data from the commission.

A doctor of Fengjie People’s Hospital discusses the treatment plan for his patient with an expert with the First Hospital Affiliated to AMU through video chat. (Photo/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, the service volume of online diagnosis, treatment and consultation on some third-party platforms has increased by more than 20 times over the same period last year.

According to Cai Xiujun, president of the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital affiliated with the School of Medicine of Zhejiang University, the hospital has launched features for online diagnosis and treatment such as special lines for expert consultation and live-streaming from renowned doctors.

After the launch of online health insurance settlements on Feb. 15, the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital took the lead in realizing a series of functions, such as further online consultations for chronic diseases, drug distribution to homes and automatic settlement of health insurance, leading to a surge in service volume.

Furthermore, Internet technology has been widely adopted to provide online medical and health services to meet people's needs across the country.

For instance, 5G technology has been utilized to support remote consultation in the China-Japan Friendship Hospital/National Telemedicine and Connected Health Center in carrying out remote consultation for patients from central China's Hubei province.

Lu Qingjun, Director of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital/National Telemedicine and Connected Health Center, said that people would gradually become used to seeking online medical services. He added that the contents of "Internet + medical treatment and health" services will be diversified, and related industrial groups will develop rapidly.