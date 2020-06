Job seekers talk with employers at a job fair in east China's Shanghai, June 10, 2020. On-site career fairs have been gradually re-launched in Shanghai with COVID-19 prevention and control measures applied. In a recent series of job fairs held twice a week between June 10 and 24, job seekers including graduating college students can meet employers face to face after submitting their resumes online. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)