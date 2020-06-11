Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tianjin leads China in aircraft, ship leasing

(Xinhua)    10:34, June 11, 2020

TIANJIN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Aircraft and ship leasing has become a booming industry in north China's Tianjin Municipality, local authorities said.

Tianjin has about 3,400 aircraft and ship leasing companies, with a total registered capital of around 450 billion yuan (around 63.6 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Tianjin Customs.

By the end of May, aircraft and ship leasing businesses in Tianjin accounted for over 80 percent of the domestic market share, said the customs.

More than half of the world's top 25 aircraft leasing companies conduct business in Tianjin, where over 1,500 aircraft have been delivered.

Tianjin houses Airbus's third final assembly line for single-aisle aircraft, the first outside Europe.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York