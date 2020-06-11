Tianjin leads China in aircraft, ship leasing

TIANJIN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Aircraft and ship leasing has become a booming industry in north China's Tianjin Municipality, local authorities said.

Tianjin has about 3,400 aircraft and ship leasing companies, with a total registered capital of around 450 billion yuan (around 63.6 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Tianjin Customs.

By the end of May, aircraft and ship leasing businesses in Tianjin accounted for over 80 percent of the domestic market share, said the customs.

More than half of the world's top 25 aircraft leasing companies conduct business in Tianjin, where over 1,500 aircraft have been delivered.

Tianjin houses Airbus's third final assembly line for single-aisle aircraft, the first outside Europe.