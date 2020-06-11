Former vice governor of Shaanxi Province stands trial for graft

TIANJIN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chen Guoqiang, former vice governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Wednesday stood trial at the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin on charges of taking bribes.

Chen is accused of taking advantage of his various posts in Shaanxi or the convenience associated with his status to seek benefits for relevant companies and individuals in project contracting, obtaining loans and personnel promotion and recruitment between 2006 and 2018.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth 35.66 million yuan (about 5 million U.S. dollars) either himself or via his family members, according to the prosecutors.

During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence, and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their own full accounts.

In his final statement, Chen pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was open to the public and was attended by legislators, political advisors, press and members of the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.