Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:28, June 11, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,797, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the 11 imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong Province, and one each in Tianjin and Fujian Province, the commission said.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,736 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 61 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

