China extends condolences over passing of Burundian president

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China expressed deep condolences over the passing of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

President Nkurunziza died of a heart attack in a hospital in east-central Burundi, according to a Burundian government statement issued on Tuesday.

"China expresses its deep condolences and sincere sympathies to the government and people of Burundi and the family of President Nkurunziza," Hua told a press briefing.

Hua said President Nkurunziza, a strong champion of national sovereignty and independence against foreign interference, played an active role in helping his country find a development path that suits its national conditions, and was deeply respected and adored by his people.

Nkurunziza was also a good friend to the Chinese people as he was devoted to the cause of China-Burundi friendship and contributed greatly to deepening bilateral all-weather partnership, Hua said.

"At this moment of grief, the Chinese people's hearts are with our friends in Burundi," she said.