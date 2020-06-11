Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
China successfully launches new ocean observation satellite

(Xinhua)    09:18, June 11, 2020

（Photo: Courtesy of Zheng Taotao/Globaltimes.cn）

TAIYUAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent an ocean observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Thursday.

A Long March-2C rocket, carrying the satellite HY-1D, lifted off at 2:31 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration.

The new satellite will form China's first satellite constellation for marine civil service together with HY-1C, which was launched in September 2018.

Thursday's launch was the 334th by the Long March rocket series.

