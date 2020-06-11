Chinese medical team arrives in Palestine to help fight against COVID-19

RAMALLAH, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical team arrived in Palestine on Wednesday to help Palestinians fight against COVID-19.

The 10-member team, sent by China's National Health Commission, consists of experts specialized in various medical fields including infectious diseases, virus examination and health management, according to Guo Wei, director of the Office of the People's Republic of China to Palestine.

The week-long visit until June 17 is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in the health sector and the exchange of expertise in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Guo told Xinhua that 26 Chinese medical expert teams are currently around the world to help fight the pandemic.

He noted that the timely visit comes as the World Health Organization has warned of a second wave of the infectious disease.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Palestinian health sector will largely benefit from the visiting Chinese experts in their fight against COVID-19.

"From the medical point of view, this is a very important visit because they are coming during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"We want to ... have an in-depth analysis of what's going on in Palestine and how it is seen by the experts from China," al-Kaila added.

The Chinese medical team in Palestine is expected to have a series of meetings with officials of Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah and visit COVID-19 quarantine and treatment centers and laboratories.