National Guard troops in Washington D.C. test positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:51, June 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Numerous National Guard members deployed in Washington D.C. to deal with the massive protests over the death of African American George Floyd have tested positive for COVID-19, the military said on Tuesday.

Authorities said in a statement that the accurate number of infections in the National Guard would not be revealed due to "operational security."

All members had COVID-19 tests before they were sent to the capital, and will have another round of testing before leaving, the statement said.

Videos on social media showed that many National Guard troops did not wear face masks while responding to the nationwide protests, and it was next to impossible to keep any social distancing.

Local media reported that thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to respond to the growing unrest.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

