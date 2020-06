YINCHUAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies donated to Colombia by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region left Yinchuan, the regional capital, on Tuesday.

The supplies, including 500 protective suits and 15,000 surgical masks, will be sent to Casanare in Colombia via the Embassy of Colombia in China, to help fight COVID-19.

So far, Ningxia has donated medical supplies to friendship cities and regions of nine countries.