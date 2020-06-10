Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020
China to stage major services trade fair in September

(Xinhua)    09:31, June 10, 2020

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), a major platform for the services trade in the country, will be held in early September in Beijing, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The fair, to be held in the China National Convention Center and its surrounding areas, will feature activities including summits, industry conferences, professional panel meetings, exhibitions, and product launches, according to a press conference in Beijing.

The CIFTIS this year has been prepared according to three plans with varying degrees of online and offline activities, depending on the global pandemic situation, according to Yan Ligang, head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

The event is expected to see 116 forums and business negotiations in different services trade sectors, with 30 international organizations, foreign embassies in China, and overseas business associations and organizations showing their intentions to stage exhibitions or meetings.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

