High-speed train service aims to rekindle Hubei's crayfish industry

WUHAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The high-speed train G1722 carrying two tonnes of crayfish departed from Wuhan Tuesday morning for Shanghai, marking the launch of a new service to help revive the crayfish industry in Hubei Province.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei, which was once hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The province produces around half of China's annual crayfish output. The COVID-19 outbreak dealt a severe blow to the industry chain, as the epidemic hindered logistics, led to the closure of restaurants, and hurt demands.

To shore up the agricultural sector in Hubei, the railway authorities placed crayfish in a reserved carriage of the high-speed passenger train departing from Wuhan, and dispatched them nationwide in a timely and efficient manner.

The service is a concerted effort by China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd., Wuhan branch of China Railway Express, and SF Express.

"Transporting crayfish via high-speed trains can help Hubei's farm produce go outside and provide customers with more choices," said Zhao Kang, deputy general manager of the Wuhan branch of China Railway Express.

The service is expected to deliver around 200 tonnes of crayfish from Hubei to 19 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, this year.