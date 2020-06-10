China alerts students to risks of studying in Australia

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued an alert asking Chinese students to be prudent in choosing to go or return to Australia for study, citing risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and discrimination against Asian people there.

The alert noted risks involved with international travel and on open campuses, as major Australian universities plan to open around July although the spread of COVID-19 around the world is still not under effective control.

Also, multiple cases of discrimination against Asian people took place in the country during the pandemic period, the alert said.

The ministry warned relevant students to be fully aware of such risks and make prudent choices.