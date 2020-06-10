Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,786, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the three imported cases, two were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in Tianjin, the commission said.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,732 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 54 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.