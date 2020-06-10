Chinese experts, Sudanese health officials discuss measures to stem COVID-19 spread

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The visiting Chinese medical team on Tuesday held consultations with Sudan's health officials on the necessary measures needed to be taken to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Nada Bakri, director of the General Administration of Therapeutic Medicine at Sudan's Federal Health Ministry, praised the visit of the Chinese medical team and China's support to Sudan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"There were deep discussions and consultations that were so beneficial and important to us," she said.

The Chinese team of medical experts has so far visited some hospitals and isolation centers to study Sudan's experience in prevention and treatment of COVID-19, Bakri said.

The Chinese experts also met with Sudanese counterparts tasked with mapping out the protocols and plans for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin reiterated the commitment of the Chinese government to provide medical support to Sudan.

"The expert team exchanged with the Sudanese health officials, medical professionals and frontline medical workers the know-how and professional experience in COVID-19 prevention and containment, clinical treatment and coronavirus testing," Ma said.

The Chinese experts have also held 16 training sessions and six technical meetings with Sudanese medical professionals and ordinary people, he noted.

"Fighting shoulder to shoulder, the Chinese experts and their Sudanese counterparts have forged an extraordinary synergy in our fight against COVID-19," the Chinese diplomat noted.

The Chinese medical team arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on May 28 to support Sudan's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has already provided help to Sudan in its anti-coronavirus fight.

In late March, the Chinese embassy in Sudan donated over 400,000 surgical masks to the Sudanese government. On April 23, Chinese medical experts held a video conference with Sudanese counterparts to share China's experiences in fighting COVID-19.

Sudan has so far reported a total of 6,242 COVID-19 cases, including 372 deaths and 2,059 recoveries.