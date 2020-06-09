The China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project plays a strong role in bringing a decade of mutual benefits for both countries

China and Myanmar marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on June 8. On June 3, ten years ago, as an important achievement of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar, the construction of the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project was officially launched. Having overcome many difficulties over the decade, the construction of the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline has become a landmark project of the "Belt and Road" large-scale energy cooperation and a landmark project of the China-Myanmar economic corridor.

As of June this year, the construction of the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline has been operating safely and smoothly for over 2,500 days since it was put into operation in 2013. It has delivering 26.558 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China and 4.676 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Myanmar. The construction of the China-Myanmar crude oil pipeline has been in safe and stable operation for more than 1,300 days since it was put into operation in 2017. 123 large oil tankers have been berthed at the Madeleine island Port, unloading a total of 31.362 million tons of crude oil and transporting over 30 million tons to China.

Over the past ten years, the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project has continuously invested in public welfare funds in Myanmar and implemented more than 280 social and economic assistance projects, covering many fields such as medical and health care, education, water and power supply, roads, communications, disaster relief and other fields. Schooling conditions for nearly 20,000 Burmese adolescents have improved, and nearly 1.2 million people have access to more convenient and reliable medical service. Villages along the pipeline have been able to provide 24-hour electricity power and safe and clean drinking water.

The transnational energy artery not only enables the Chinese and Myanmar people to benefit from the close economic and trade ties between the two countries, but has also become an excellent example of the Belt and Road initiative in Myanmar, writing a new chapter in the China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" friendship.