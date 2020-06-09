Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
China's Ningxia donates medical supplies to Morocco

(Xinhua)    09:49, June 09, 2020

YINCHUAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported Monday from Yinchuan, the regional capital, to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco to help with the local battle against coronavirus.

The supplies include 2,000 medical masks, 25,000 surgical masks, and 2,000 personal protective suits, according to local sources.

So far, Ningxia has donated medical supplies to eight international friendship cities and regions, said the sources.

Casablanca-Settat is one of the areas worst hit by COVID-19 in Morocco. The region signed an agreement on establishing relations of friendly exchanges with Ningxia in January 2006.

