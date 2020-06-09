Goretzka is future leader of German team, says Loew

BERLIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Watching him play, some feel reminded of the young Lothar Matthaeus' dynamic actions, others see similarities with former Chelsea professional Michael Ballack when talking about Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

No matter which view one holds to, it is the 25-year-old ruling the current headlines of German football upon reasonable grounds.

German national coach Joachim Loew called him a future leader of the 2014 World Champions, and a vital part of the countries emerging generation aside from Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, and Serge Gnabry.

Having scored five goals and delivered six assists in half of the 2019-20 season might tell the story of the Bochum-born's astonishing development, in addition to his newly gained athletic physique.

Goretzka undoubtedly is the man of the hour but doesn't intend to rest on his laurels.

Having driven out teammate Thiago when Bayern continued his way to its 8th consecutive national title by crushing Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 might hint at the midfielders' potential.

Regarding Flick's decision to count on him in crucial games, his empathic qualities might only have played a side-role. The Munich head-coach is primarily fond of his performer's "enormous presence on the pitch."

"He is showing up when the team needs to find solutions and break through the wall when things get tight," Flick added.

Only four of Bayern's players have been measured as quickly as he (33.46 km/h). It is more than a bold assumption that Goretzka is capable of playing many roles in his team. Defender, midfielder, striker, Goretzka is around.

But the once shy character meanwhile learned to express his demands to play in midfield. To decide between Goretzka and Thiago is one of Bayern coach Hansi Flick's upcoming challenges.

Setting trends beyond football is part of Goretzka's style as well as a silent leadership driven by consistently setting examples of how new generation footballers might see the world's challenges.

Together with Kimmich, the German international collected over five million euros, donating one himself, to support under-privileged organizations struggling in times of COVID-19.

He is part of football's voice rising against racism and exclusion. He joined campaigns for non-profit organizations such as blood-banks.

When talking about him, he uses to call himself "Leon the buddy, not Leon, the professional." For him, it seems as essential to care for society as it is to lead his side to success.

"He is now taking responsibility, he didn't always before," Uli Hoeness said. The former Bayern resident might refer to the praised shy character when joining Bayern from Schalke.

Now Hoeness calls the youngster a vital part of the Bavarian side who ready to follow in the footsteps of past leaders.