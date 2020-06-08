Beijing’s 11 municipal parks to fully reopen to public

All Beijing’s 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture, including their indoor venues, will fully reopen to the public from June 9, as the capital city lowered its emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak from the second to the third level, the second-lowest, on June 6.

Wenchang Gallery at the Summer Palace

According to the adjustment, these parks can keep visitor numbers to around 50 percent of peak traffic from 30 percent and adjust the proportion if necessary.

In addition to controlled capacity, visitors must make online appointments in advance for certain scenic spots and exhibition halls to ensure the safety of tours, such as the Temple of Heaven’s Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests and Hall of Abstinence, and a revolutionary memorial site in the Fragrant Hills in suburban Beijing.

Regular, strict prevention and control measures will be further implemented at these parks, including the taking of body temperatures, checking health QR codes, and encouraging visitors to observe one-meter social distancing rules. Tourists are also advised to wear masks in public indoor venues and confined spaces.

Visitors can check for detailed information through official websites, WeChat accounts, or other online platforms from these parks.