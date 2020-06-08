Chinese vice premier stresses smooth transition from anti-poverty fight to rural vitalization

XI'AN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Sunday called for efforts to synergize winning the battle to eradicate poverty as scheduled and transitioning to the task of rural vitalization.

Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and also head of the State Council leading group of poverty alleviation and development, made the remarks while addressing a symposium on synergizing poverty reduction and pursuing rural vitalization strategy in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

With eradication of absolute poverty as a new starting point, efforts should be made to synergize poverty reduction and rural vitalization and guarantee a smooth transition, Hu said, stressing that experience in poverty reduction should be borrowed, together with policies and systems aimed at supporting rural vitalization, to help counties and regions, where poverty is eliminated, attain the goal of all-round vitalization and common prosperity.

As the battle against poverty is at the crucial moment, endeavors should also be made to complete the remaining tasks of the anti-poverty fight, which are "hard nuts" to crack, and consolidate the achievements, Hu stressed, adding that support should be intensified for old revolutionary areas in poverty reduction, economic and social development, so that their capacity for self-development will be improved.