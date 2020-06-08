Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

German documentary condemns Washington's irresponsibility in dealing with pandemic

(Xinhua)    09:36, June 08, 2020

BERLIN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The German public broadcaster ZDF aired a documentary criticizing the U.S. administration's irresponsibility in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, titled "The Irresponsible - Trump and Coronavirus," which was initially broadcast on May 13, said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had warned the health ministry in Washington along with a warning from the World Health Organization that the virus would threaten the national security of the United States.

However, in early January, U.S. President Donald Trump was busy with issues concerning Iran and his election campaign, ignoring the CDC and the secret services' warnings time and again, the documentary said.

Trump downplayed the virus threat, and refused to pursue a coordinated and determined strategy to rescue Americans, it said, adding that the so-called playbook for pandemics was shelved, the early warning system destroyed by massive funding cuts, and the national medication reserve neglected.

In the documentary, ZDF correspondent Elmar Thevessen showed a chronicle of the failure of the Trump administration, and described what made America so defenseless against the virus, an overpowering opponent who cannot be intimidated or wrapped up.

Thevessen evaluated internal documents from Trump's advisory staff, obtained numerous expert opinions from different political camps, and reconstructed the actions of the U.S. president at crucial moments.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York