Hong Kong reports new COVID-19 case, 1,106 in total

HONG KONG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,106.

The new case involved a 25-year-old woman who had a travel history during the incubation period, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) said in a statement.

As to new community cluster infections in recent days involving two residential buildings in Sha Tin, the CHP said it has retrieved more than 3,000 deep throat saliva samples from related residents and none was tested positive as far, except for cases reported Tuesday.

The CHP urged residents to remain alert, keeping social distancing and avoiding unnecessary outbound trips.