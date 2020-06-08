Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,780, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the four imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan Province and the rest one in Shanghai, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,717 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.