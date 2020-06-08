Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Development zone provides job posts for resettled residents in Guizhou

(Xinhua)    08:36, June 08, 2020

CHINA-GUIZHOU-TONGREN-POVERTY ALLEVIATION-JOBS (CN)

A worker processes schoolbags at a workshop of an enterprise in Dalong Economic and Technological Development Zone in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2020. In recent years, Dalong Economic and Technological Development Zone has promoted follow-up support for the poverty alleviation relocation policy, and has taken various measures to solve the employment problems of relocated people. As of June 1, 39 enterprises above designated size in the development zone have provided 10,755 job posts for resettled residents from inhospitable areas. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)


