U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

Pedestrians wearing face masks pass by a temporary morgue parked in front of Lenox Health Greenwich Village during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, the United States, May 26, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 110,000 on Sunday, reaching 110,028 as of 1:33 p.m. (1733 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,927,428 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

New York state, which reported 378,097 cases, has seen a total of 30,324 deaths. New Jersey reported 12,176 fatalities and Massachusetts reported 7,289 fatalities. Other states with over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths included Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.