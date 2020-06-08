Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:22, June 08, 2020

Pedestrians wearing face masks pass by a temporary morgue parked in front of Lenox Health Greenwich Village during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, the United States, May 26, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

New York state, which reported 378,097 cases, has seen a total of 30,324 deaths.

NEW YORK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 110,000 on Sunday, reaching 110,028 as of 1:33 p.m. (1733 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,927,428 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

New York state, which reported 378,097 cases, has seen a total of 30,324 deaths. New Jersey reported 12,176 fatalities and Massachusetts reported 7,289 fatalities. Other states with over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths included Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan, the CSSE data showed. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York