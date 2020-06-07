Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Some 4 mln Chinese community workers guard against COVID-19: white paper

(Xinhua)    14:41, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- During China's fight against COVID-19, some 4 million Chinese community workers were working in around 650,000 urban and rural communities to guard against the disease, according to a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

Dedicated and responsible, they meticulously protected their communities from the virus, taking body temperatures, screening for infection, disseminating government policies, and sanitizing neighborhoods, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It also said many ordinary people volunteered at the front line, standing guard in communities, screening for infection, carrying out cleaning and disinfection work, and buying medicines and delivering groceries for other residents' pressing needs.

Preliminary statistics show that as of May 31, 8.81 million registered volunteers across the country had participated in more than 460,000 volunteer projects, rendering a total of more than 290 million hours of voluntary service.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York