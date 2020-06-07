Some 4 mln Chinese community workers guard against COVID-19: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- During China's fight against COVID-19, some 4 million Chinese community workers were working in around 650,000 urban and rural communities to guard against the disease, according to a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

Dedicated and responsible, they meticulously protected their communities from the virus, taking body temperatures, screening for infection, disseminating government policies, and sanitizing neighborhoods, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It also said many ordinary people volunteered at the front line, standing guard in communities, screening for infection, carrying out cleaning and disinfection work, and buying medicines and delivering groceries for other residents' pressing needs.

Preliminary statistics show that as of May 31, 8.81 million registered volunteers across the country had participated in more than 460,000 volunteer projects, rendering a total of more than 290 million hours of voluntary service.