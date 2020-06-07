Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China exports protective materials to 200 countries, regions: white paper

(Xinhua)    14:39, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China exported protective materials to 200 countries and regions from March 1 to May 31 to help them fight against COVID-19, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

China's growing exports have provided strong support for the prevention and control efforts of affected countries, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

The exports included more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers, said the document.

China has taken effective measures to control product quality, regulate export procedures, issue guidelines on foreign market access, and strengthen market and export quality supervision, the white paper noted.

