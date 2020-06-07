China firmly supports WHO's leading role in global battle against COVID-19: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing the leading role in the global battle against COVID-19, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

China called on the international community to give the WHO more political and financial support, so that necessary resources worldwide can be mobilized to defeat the virus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

All countries should implement COVID-19 response under the guidance and coordination of the WHO, said the white paper.