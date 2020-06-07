China endeavors to minimize COVID-19 impact on social, economic development: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has endeavored to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on social and economic development without compromising epidemic control, said a white paper released Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

China has made every effort to ensure social order and stability, market order, public security, and supervision over the quality and pricing of epidemic-control supplies, according to the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It noted that the Chinese economy and society have remained resilient, with continuous supply of water, electricity, natural gas, telecommunication services and daily necessities in urban and rural areas.

The central government has quickly adopted a host of policies to reduce the burdens of businesses to boost the orderly resumption of work, said the white paper.