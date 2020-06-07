Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China endeavors to minimize COVID-19 impact on social, economic development: white paper

(Xinhua)    14:38, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has endeavored to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on social and economic development without compromising epidemic control, said a white paper released Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

China has made every effort to ensure social order and stability, market order, public security, and supervision over the quality and pricing of epidemic-control supplies, according to the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It noted that the Chinese economy and society have remained resilient, with continuous supply of water, electricity, natural gas, telecommunication services and daily necessities in urban and rural areas.

The central government has quickly adopted a host of policies to reduce the burdens of businesses to boost the orderly resumption of work, said the white paper. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York