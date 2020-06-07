Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China informs public right after COVID-19 human-to-human spread determined: white paper

(Xinhua)    14:38, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China informed the public right after health experts determined that the new coronavirus was spreading between humans, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

The white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" said that on January 18 and 19, the National Health Commission (NHC) assembled a high-level national team of senior medical and disease control experts and sent them to the city of Wuhan to study the local response to the epidemic.

"In the middle of the night of January 19, after careful examination and deliberation, the team determined that the new coronavirus was spreading between humans," it said.

On January 20, the NHC held a press conference for the high-level expert team, at which it was confirmed that the virus could transmit from human to human, it added. 

