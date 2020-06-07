China saves lives at all costs in fighting COVID-19: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A white paper on China's fight against COVID-19 said the country made an all-out effort to treat patients and save lives.

"Severe cases were treated by the best doctors using the most advanced equipment, and critical supplies were pooled to save lives at all costs," said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

It is through such efforts that the COVID-19 fatality rate in China has dropped sharply, it said, adding that early medical intervention has also made it possible to have patients with mild symptoms cured without delay, thus significantly reducing the risk that their condition might worsen.