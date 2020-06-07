Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China takes most thorough, rigorous, comprehensive measures against COVID-19: white paper

(Xinhua)    13:39, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted the most thorough, rigorous and comprehensive prevention and control measures against COVID-19, said a white paper on the country's fight against the epidemic.

It enforced quarantine and isolation on a scale never seen before, and mobilized medical resources across the country. It has ensured that all those in need have been tested, quarantined, hospitalized or treated, it said.

With these measures in place, China has prevented a wider spread and further development of the virus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

"The time that can be gained through the full application of these measures [in China] - even if just days or weeks - can be invaluable in ultimately reducing COVID-19 illness and deaths," the white paper cited the report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 as saying.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York