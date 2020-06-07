China takes most thorough, rigorous, comprehensive measures against COVID-19: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted the most thorough, rigorous and comprehensive prevention and control measures against COVID-19, said a white paper on the country's fight against the epidemic.

It enforced quarantine and isolation on a scale never seen before, and mobilized medical resources across the country. It has ensured that all those in need have been tested, quarantined, hospitalized or treated, it said.

With these measures in place, China has prevented a wider spread and further development of the virus, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

"The time that can be gained through the full application of these measures [in China] - even if just days or weeks - can be invaluable in ultimately reducing COVID-19 illness and deaths," the white paper cited the report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 as saying.