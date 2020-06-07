Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Chinese charities receive 38.93-bln-yuan donated funds for COVID-19 fight: white paper

(Xinhua)    13:36, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Charities and the Red Cross Society of China had received donations totaling about 38.93 billion yuan (around 5.49 billion U.S. dollars) and 990 million items of different materials for COVID-19 fight as of May 31, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" noted the broad public participation in virus control in China, saying that urban and rural residents, enterprises, and social organizations donated money and materials.

The allocation of donated funds and materials was focused on Wuhan and other severely affected areas inside Hubei Province and elsewhere, said the white paper.

Of the donations they received, 32.83 billion yuan and 940 million items have been disbursed, it added. Enditem

