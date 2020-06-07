Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches largest medical assistance operation against COVID-19: white paper

(Xinhua)    13:35, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has launched the largest medical assistance operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to support the COVID-19 fight in Wuhan and other locations in Hubei Province, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

From Jan. 24 to March 8, China rallied 346 national medical teams, consisting of 42,600 medical workers and more than 900 public health professionals to the immediate aid of Hubei and the city of Wuhan, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

The People's Liberation Army dispatched over 4,000 medical personnel to Hubei to work in epidemic control and sent aircraft to transport emergency medical supplies, said the white paper.

The Chinese government also urgently solicited key medical supplies including negative pressure ambulances and ventilators from across the country for Wuhan and other locations in Hubei, it said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York