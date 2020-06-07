China launches largest medical assistance operation against COVID-19: white paper

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has launched the largest medical assistance operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to support the COVID-19 fight in Wuhan and other locations in Hubei Province, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

From Jan. 24 to March 8, China rallied 346 national medical teams, consisting of 42,600 medical workers and more than 900 public health professionals to the immediate aid of Hubei and the city of Wuhan, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

The People's Liberation Army dispatched over 4,000 medical personnel to Hubei to work in epidemic control and sent aircraft to transport emergency medical supplies, said the white paper.

The Chinese government also urgently solicited key medical supplies including negative pressure ambulances and ventilators from across the country for Wuhan and other locations in Hubei, it said.