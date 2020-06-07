Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China advocates building global community of health for all: white paper

(Xinhua)    13:25, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China calls for building a global community of health for all, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

China believes that all countries should make the choice that is right for the interests of all humanity and the wellbeing of the future generations, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

Countries should support each other and join hands to contain the spread of the virus, and protect the health and wellbeing of people across the globe, it said.

