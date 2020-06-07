Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China offers help to 150 countries, 4 int'l organizations to fight COVID-19: white paper

(Xinhua)    13:25, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China had sent 29 medical expert teams to 27 countries and offered assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations as of May 31, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

China has provided two batches of cash support totaling 50 million U.S. dollars to the World Health Organization (WHO), said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

It also assisted the WHO in purchasing personal protective equipment and establishing reserve centers of supplies in China, and helped its COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to raise funds in the country, according to the document.

Local governments, enterprises, non-governmental organizations and individuals in China have donated materials to more than 150 countries and regions, and international organizations through various channels, the white paper noted. 

