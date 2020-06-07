Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
China believes world to emerge from COVID-19 dark moment: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:59, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China firmly believes that as long as all countries unite and cooperate to mount a collective response, the international community will succeed in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, said a white paper on China's fight against COVID-19.

The world will "emerge from this dark moment in human history into a brighter future," said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

China grieves for those who have been killed and those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight, extends the greatest respect to those who are struggling to save lives, and offers true moral support to those who are infected and receiving treatment, it said.

