Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported five new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,776, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the five imported cases, two were reported in Shaanxi Province, one in Tianjin and the provinces of Fujian and Guangdong respectively, the commission said, adding that two new suspected cases from abroad were reported in Shanghai.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,710 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 66 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.