Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Temporary treatment centers a major innovative solution in China's fight against COVID-19: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:59, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Temporary treatment centers, or Fangcang shelter hospitals, are a major innovative solution that turns the tide in the battle against COVID-19 in China, said a white paper released Sunday by China's State Council Information Office.

The city of Wuhan re-purposed stadiums and exhibition centers into 16 temporary treatment centers, providing some 14,000 beds and making it possible to admit all confirmed mild cases for treatment, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

This helped reduce infections and virus transmission in communities and prevent mild cases from worsening, said the white paper. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York