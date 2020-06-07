Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
TCM used in treating 92 pct COVID-19 cases in China: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:58, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been used in treating 92 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases across China, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

A set of TCM diagnosis and treatment protocols were developed to cover the entire process of medical observation, treatment of mild, moderate, severe and critical cases, and recovery, and they have been applied nationwide, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

The white paper noted that in Hubei, a province once hardest hit by COVID-19, more than 90 percent of confirmed cases received TCM treatment that proved effective.

