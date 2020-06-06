Here it is! 10 loopholes the US needs to come clean on COVID-19 vaccine

1. The United States said it started vaccine research on Jan 11. Is that a lie?

China shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus on Jan 12, while Trump said the US began developing a vaccine on Jan 11. Is that a lie?

2. If the United States began work on a vaccine on Jan 11, why is it only now making an announcement?

Since Jan 3, China has been informing the WHO, other countries (including the US) and regional organizations of its health status on a regular basis. Why didn't the United States, which claims to have begun work on a vaccine on Jan 11, announce it? Was the United States hiding something, or was it just trying to make money?

3. Where did the information about the novel coronavirus used by the US for its vaccine research come from?

Where do the strains used in the research derive from? For a subunit vaccine, strains are not necessarily required. So what is the source of the genome sequence used by the US in researching the sub-unit vaccine?

4. Does the US own the virus strains or the genome sequences used in the vaccine research?

Although China was the first country to share the genome sequence with the world, the United States accuses China of not sharing information. Does that mean the information the US has to develop a vaccine is not from China? If not, where does it come from? Is it from the United States?

5. When did the first COVID-19 case occur in the US?

If the genome sequence came from the US, it means there would have been confirmed cases in the US by Jan 11 or even before the end of 2019. So why did the US CDC say that the first case of COVID-19 in America was confirmed on Jan 21?

6. What is the United States hiding?

The US started the vaccine research on January 11, so let’s look at the following information:

Shortly after the Fort Detrick base was closed in July 2019, an inexplicable "vaping illness" broke out in the surrounding area.

There have been at least 32 million cases of influenza and 18,000 deaths in the 2019-20 US flu season.

CDC Director Robert Redfield acknowledged that some of the “influenza” victims may have been infected with COVID-19.

A mayor of the United States said he was infected with COVID-19 in November 2019.

7. Why didn't the United States act sooner? Was it negligence or contempt for the lives of its citizens?

China locked down the city of Wuhan on Jan 23. On Feb 10, Trump said, "April, or during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus." Trump was denying that the novel coronavirus posed a threat to the United States before visiting the CDC on March 6. It was not until March 13 that Trump declared a national emergency. From developing a vaccine to declaring a national emergency, why did the Trump administration wait for two months? Who is primarily responsible for the situation in the United States?

8. What does the US hope to accomplish by falsely accusing China of stealing the vaccine from the US?

The US announced an FBI investigation had been launched into the alleged theft of a US vaccine by Chinese hackers, then came the announcement that the US had been working on the vaccine since Jan 11. Recently, the US has frequently made China and the vaccine a big issue. Is the US afraid of being proven wrong by China becoming the first country to develop a vaccine, or is there something else it wants?

9. Why has the US changed its attitude and refused to participate in international cooperation on novel coronavirus vaccine research?

According to The Guardian on May 12, unlike previous efforts to develop vaccines against HIV/AIDS and Ebola, the United States is rejecting calls for international cooperation on COVID-19. Why has the US changed its attitude and become evasive about a coronavirus vaccine?

10. Is the US trying to monopolize vaccines worldwide?

According to Reuters on March 15, Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a novel coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the US. German politicians said no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.