Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 90,000

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 93,983 with 1,935 deaths, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry Saturday morning.

A total of 4,734 new cases and 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the statistics revealed.

Overall, 59,467 patients are under treatment in hospitals while 32,581 have recovered, which is 34.7 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The country's eastern Punjab province is the most affected region with 35,308 cases followed by southern Sindh province with 34,889 cases.

The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported 12,459 cases and 541 deaths. At least 5,776 cases were recorded in southwestern Balochistan province, while 4,323 cases were reported in the capital city Islamabad.

Punjab province recorded 659 deaths, followed by Sindh with 615 deaths, the statistics said, adding that Pakistan has conducted 660,508 tests officially so far.

The Pakistani government started to ease the lockdown from May 9, aiming at mitigating the influence on the labor class and the poor in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan decided to take strict administrative actions for the implementation and enforcement of the standard operating procedure formed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country.