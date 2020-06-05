Chinese FM talks over phone with Egyptian counterpart

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Congratulating China on taking the lead in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Shoukry said that he sincerely rejoices over China's full resumption of work and production, and that his country is willing to learn from China's anti-epidemic experience.

Egypt appreciates China's contribution to global anti-epidemic cooperation, and opposes some countries' groundless accusations against China, Shoukry said.

As comprehensive strategic partners, the two countries have secured solid political mutual trust and maintained broad cooperation, he said, adding that Egypt appreciates China's constructive role in international affairs, and is willing to maintain sound communication with China.

For his part, Wang said that under the personal leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has fully put under control the epidemic at home and taken the lead in resuming work and production, providing experience for the global fight against COVID-19 and contributing to global economic stabilization.

Some countries, out of their domestic political needs, have been smearing China and making groundless accusations, which will not be accepted by the international community, he said.

Noting that the pandemic is having a profound impact on the international situation, Wang said that it is necessary to strengthen high-level strategic communication between leaders of both countries, as well as between leaders of China and Africa, and that China, Egypt and Africa need to join hands to overcome difficulties, promote the building of a closer community with a shared future, and together make a strong voice for upholding multilateralism and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues of common concern.