Cross-border e-commerce between China and South Korea reaches whole-process traceability for first time

(People's Daily Online)    11:00, June 05, 2020
Staff members unload commodities purchased via cross-border e-commerce platform at warehouse, June 3. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

With a batch of goods imported from South Korea via e-commerce platform cleared on June 3 by Qingdao customs in east China’s Shandong province, cross-border e-commerce between China and South Korea ushers in a new era of whole-process traceability.

All relevant information about the imported commodities, including logistics, capital flow and customs clearance, has reached whole-process interconnection, mutual recognition, and digitalization.

With this success, every link of the online shopping experience for products ordered from South Korea through cross-border e-commerce platforms by consumers in China are now traceable.

 


