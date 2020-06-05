Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 5, 2020
China to contribute to vaccine accessibility, affordability in developing countries: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:55, June 05, 2020

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China will provide support to relevant international organizations within its capacity and make contributions to vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

Zhao announced at Wednesday's press briefing that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang would deliver a speech at a virtual global vaccine summit on Thursday evening.

Zhao said the Chinese government upholds the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and attaches great importance to the development of global public health security.

China will offer support to international organizations including the World Health Organization and GAVI Alliance within its capacity, and make contributions to boosting vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, as well as the building of a community of health for all, he added.

