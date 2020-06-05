Schools' anti-virus precaution concern of most Chinese parents: survey

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- As Chinese students are going back to schools after a class suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, parents are saying that they are paying close attention to the containment measures at the campus.

According to a survey published in Thursday's edition of China Youth Daily, over 97 percent of the 2,468 parents polled said they are keeping a close eye on whether such measures are soundly conducted.

About 72 percent of the parents said they have to make sure schools are carrying out anti-virus precautions in a scientific and prudent manner, and more than 70 percent of them said they are worried about the growing risk of infection coming along with increased personnel flows at schools.

Over 52 percent of the parents underlined proper disinfection in public areas such as school canteens.

The parents cited health condition monitoring, professional sterilization, personnel management and sufficient reserve of containment materials necessary to effectively prevent the disease.

About 73 percent of the parents said schools need to ensure a reasonable distance between desks and good ventilation in classrooms.

Over half of the parents surveyed also suggested the schools practice some drills in advance or prepare effective emergency response plans against possible health risks.

Shi Longwei, an associate professor of education at the Chongqing-based Southwest University, suggested the schools open a hotline for the parents to keep them timely informed of the campus anti-virus work and the students' physical and mental health conditions to better reassure the parents.