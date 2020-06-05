Yao Ming on CBA restart: "Everything is just beginning"

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2019-2020 season of the CBA league is set to resume on June 20 after a nearly five-month break, but Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming told Xinhua on Thursday that he didn't feel relieved at all, because everything was just beginning.

"Many people have done lots of work to make this happen," Yao said about the restart.

"Our job at the moment is to carry out our plan, which will require everyone's effort."

The CBA league suspended its season on February 1, with most teams having played 30 of their 46 scheduled games.

Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province, and Dongguan, in the southern Guangdong province, have been selected as the hosts for the remainder of the league, which will be contested behind closed doors and in a championship format, due to the need for prevention of the spread of coronavirus, the CBA announced on Thursday.

Teams must strictly follow hygeian protocols in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, Yao stressed.

"We are aware of the anti-virus measures, and again, we have to be down to earth," said the Chinese basketball icon.

Rules have also been modified due to the absence of many foreign players. "There are special rules in place for this special situation. We are trying our best to balance all the aspects," said Yao.

Yao said he hopes that the next season can go back to normal, adding that the tight schedule and closed-door environment are going to be a challenge for the teams.