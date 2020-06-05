China stresses targeted COVID-19 containment measures, developing vaccines and drugs

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Thursday stressed the need for targeted efforts to improve regular containment measures to prevent COVID-19, combined with further strengthening the development of vaccines, medicines, and testing reagents.

The official instruction was issued at a meeting of the leading group of China's COVID-19 epidemic response, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The meeting stressed the full implementation of measures to prevent both domestic epidemic rebounds and imported infections, as well as upgrading COVID-19 prevention and treatment capabilities.

The public health system should be improved to consolidate the gains in fighting the virus, the meeting said, urging greater efforts to advance the resumption of business and the reopening of schools, as well as the full restoration of the normal economic and social order.