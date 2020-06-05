Pakistan adheres to one-China policy: foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan reiterated its longstanding position on Thursday that it adheres to one-China principle regarding a decision to make a national security laws for Hong Kong by the Chinese top legislation body.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui was responding to a question when asked that China is set to make national security laws for Hong Kong to safeguard national security.

"Pakistan's position on Hong Kong is consistent and clear. Pakistan adheres to one-China policy. Hong Kong is a part of China and it is important for China to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protect the lives of its citizens," Farooqui said at her weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

"We reaffirm that matters related to Hong Kong are China's internal affairs. We believe it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference," she further said.