Sudan seeks to learn from China's success in controlling COVID-19: official

KHARTOUM, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A senior Sudanese official on Thursday said that China's success in controlling the COVID-19 represents a model Sudan is seeking to utilize to confront the disease.

Siddiq Tawer, a member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, made the remarks during a meeting with a visiting Chinese team of medical experts, said Sudan's Sovereign Council in a statement.

"The visit of the Chinese medical delegation reaffirms the strong and deeply-rooted ties between Beijing and Khartoum," Tawer was quoted as saying.

He added that China's success in controlling the COVID-19 will greatly help Sudan, which will seek to utilize China's successful experiences in the battle against the pandemic.

Zhou Lin, head of the Chinese medical team, said that the Chinese experts had exchanged experiences with Sudanese counterparts in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus and how to contain it in a short time.

The Chinese experts held talks with the experts from Sudan's Health Ministry and hospitals, as well as representative of the World Health Organization in Sudan, said Zhou.

He praised the measures taken by Sudan's Higher Committee for Health Emergencies to confront the COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin reiterated China's concerns about the situation faced by the Sudanese government and people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese team in Sudan is one of the biggest medical teams sent by China to foreign countries to help the anti-coronavirus fight.

The Chinese medical team arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on May 28 to support Sudan's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has already provided help to Sudan in its anti-coronavirus fight.

In late March, the Chinese embassy in Sudan donated over 400,000 surgical masks to the Sudanese government. On April 23, Chinese medical experts held a video conference with Sudanese counterparts to share China's experiences in fighting COVID-19.

Sudan has so far reported a total of 5,499 COVID-19 cases in the country, including 314 deaths and 1,711 recoveries. Enditem